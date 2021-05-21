Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 194.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $137.21 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

