Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

NYSE ELAN opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

