Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

