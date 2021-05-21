Education Ecosystem Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $79,998.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00997690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

