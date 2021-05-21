Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.