Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

EIX opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

