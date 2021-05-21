Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 47,987 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.