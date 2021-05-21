Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 33,766 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

