Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,287 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.