Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,237 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

