Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 198,971 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

