Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 71,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

