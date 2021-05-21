Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,366 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $88.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

