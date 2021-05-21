Ecopetrol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 311 call options.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

EC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.30. 40,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,866. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

