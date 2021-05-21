Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

