easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

