easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

