Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.84

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 10292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

