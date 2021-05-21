EagleX Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, EagleX has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $13,892.15 and $691.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00414371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00221078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.91 or 0.00966089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033643 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

