Eagle Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

