Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $50.28

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.28, but opened at $47.53. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

