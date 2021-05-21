E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 51,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,234,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,358,000.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.