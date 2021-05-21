E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,935. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.