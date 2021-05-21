DZ Bank Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.06 ($15.37) on Tuesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.45.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

