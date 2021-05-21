Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.14

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,163,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

