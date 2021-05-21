Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

