DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.930-0.950 EPS.

NYSE DD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,021. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

