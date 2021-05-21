Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.65.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.49 and a one year high of C$10.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.