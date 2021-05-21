DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of ADSK opened at $281.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

