DT Investment Partners LLC Has $752,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.