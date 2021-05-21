DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,219,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $526,079,000 after buying an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 907.7% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 290,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $55.95 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

