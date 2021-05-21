DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

