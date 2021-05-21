DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.39. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

