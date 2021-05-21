DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.
Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.39. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.
DP Eurasia Company Profile
