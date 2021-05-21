Douglas Valenti Sells 11,772 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,728.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.11 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

