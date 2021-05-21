Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 8,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.