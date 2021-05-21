Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.
Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 8,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
