DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DV opened at $29.79 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

