DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

