DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.03. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

