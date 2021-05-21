Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 8%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $61.50. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 426,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

