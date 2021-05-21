Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $340.59

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.59 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 374.38 ($4.89). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 767,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

