Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,862.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

