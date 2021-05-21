Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

D opened at $77.24 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,862.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

