Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $255,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

