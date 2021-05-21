Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $255,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.