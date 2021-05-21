Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew Sells 30,918 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

