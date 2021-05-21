DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.87 Million

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $434.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

