Doctors Coin (DRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $900,889.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $900,889.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

