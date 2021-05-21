Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.