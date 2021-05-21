Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.49. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $177.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

