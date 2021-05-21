Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,804 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Hubbell worth $90,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.92 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

