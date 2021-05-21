Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,886 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Fortinet worth $88,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $213.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

